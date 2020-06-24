4714 Roserock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities pool

Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1008

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: WHAT AN AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE FAST! NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILING AND CEILING FAN, LARGE BACK YARD, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, COMMUNITY POOL AND MUCH MORE TO OFFER. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG.



