All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4714 Roserock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4714 Roserock Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:43 PM

4714 Roserock Lane

4714 Roserock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4714 Roserock Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pool
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1008
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: WHAT AN AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE FAST! NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILING AND CEILING FAN, LARGE BACK YARD, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, COMMUNITY POOL AND MUCH MORE TO OFFER. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Roserock Lane have any available units?
4714 Roserock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4714 Roserock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Roserock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Roserock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane offer parking?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4714 Roserock Lane has a pool.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane have accessible units?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Roserock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Roserock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine