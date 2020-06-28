All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:38 PM

4518 Crosley Field Drive

4518 Crosley Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Crosley Field Dr, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
You have found your home! This almost new 4 bedroom 2 bath plus study with a 3 car garage is waiting for you. This home has all the space you would need. It has a covered patio and a huge backyard for family parties or gatherings. A spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Come take a look inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have any available units?
4518 Crosley Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have?
Some of 4518 Crosley Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Crosley Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Crosley Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Crosley Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Crosley Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Crosley Field Drive offers parking.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Crosley Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have a pool?
No, 4518 Crosley Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4518 Crosley Field Drive has accessible units.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Crosley Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4518 Crosley Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
