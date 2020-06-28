You have found your home! This almost new 4 bedroom 2 bath plus study with a 3 car garage is waiting for you. This home has all the space you would need. It has a covered patio and a huge backyard for family parties or gatherings. A spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Come take a look inside!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have any available units?
4518 Crosley Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4518 Crosley Field Drive have?
Some of 4518 Crosley Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Crosley Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Crosley Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.