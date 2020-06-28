4518 Crosley Field Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

You have found your home! This almost new 4 bedroom 2 bath plus study with a 3 car garage is waiting for you. This home has all the space you would need. It has a covered patio and a huge backyard for family parties or gatherings. A spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Come take a look inside!