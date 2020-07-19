All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 4410 Fenetre Forest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
4410 Fenetre Forest Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:09 PM

4410 Fenetre Forest Street

4410 Fenetre Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4410 Fenetre Forest Street, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Quiet Lake Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Study with French door at the front of the Home. High Ceilings, Open Layout, Neutral Colors, Generous Size Living Room Open to Kitchen, Large Gourmet Kitchen with Oversized Island & Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots of Tall Cabinets, Skylight that provides lots of Natural light, Refrigerator, Full size Washer & Dryer is included. Split plan, Master Suite is Spacious, Separate Shower/Garden Tub, Large Walk-in Closet, Huge Backyard w/Covered Patio, Many Energy Efficient Features. Easy access to 99 & IH-10. Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. New Schools in the Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have any available units?
4410 Fenetre Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have?
Some of 4410 Fenetre Forest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Fenetre Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Fenetre Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Fenetre Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street offer parking?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have a pool?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Fenetre Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Fenetre Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine