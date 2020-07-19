4410 Fenetre Forest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Quiet Lake Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Study with French door at the front of the Home. High Ceilings, Open Layout, Neutral Colors, Generous Size Living Room Open to Kitchen, Large Gourmet Kitchen with Oversized Island & Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots of Tall Cabinets, Skylight that provides lots of Natural light, Refrigerator, Full size Washer & Dryer is included. Split plan, Master Suite is Spacious, Separate Shower/Garden Tub, Large Walk-in Closet, Huge Backyard w/Covered Patio, Many Energy Efficient Features. Easy access to 99 & IH-10. Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. New Schools in the Community!