4155 Falvel Cove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Stunning 4-Bed/ 3.5-Bath home in the highly desired Klein school district. This home boasts a wide entryway leading to the formal dining and living room with wood-like tile. Living room has a contemporary feel with its wood tile accent wall, and electronic fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite countertops throughout and a full appliance package including a double-door refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the utility room round out the appliances. The master bedroom suite is downstairs with dual sink vanities, garden tub and separate shower in the bathroom. The second floor has a large gameroom and three bedrooms including a guestroom, and two bathrooms with updated bath tiles. The backyard has a large patio with lots of square footage for entertaining and relaxation. This home is on a quiet street, but has easy access to the Exxon Campus, 99/Grand Parkway, I-45, Hardy Toll Road, and The Woodlands.