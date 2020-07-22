All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

4155 Falvel Cove Dr

4155 Favel Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4155 Favel Cove Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning 4-Bed/ 3.5-Bath home in the highly desired Klein school district. This home boasts a wide entryway leading to the formal dining and living room with wood-like tile. Living room has a contemporary feel with its wood tile accent wall, and electronic fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite countertops throughout and a full appliance package including a double-door refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the utility room round out the appliances. The master bedroom suite is downstairs with dual sink vanities, garden tub and separate shower in the bathroom. The second floor has a large gameroom and three bedrooms including a guestroom, and two bathrooms with updated bath tiles. The backyard has a large patio with lots of square footage for entertaining and relaxation. This home is on a quiet street, but has easy access to the Exxon Campus, 99/Grand Parkway, I-45, Hardy Toll Road, and The Woodlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have any available units?
4155 Falvel Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have?
Some of 4155 Falvel Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 Falvel Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Falvel Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Falvel Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Falvel Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4155 Falvel Cove Dr has units with air conditioning.
