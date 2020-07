Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Katy right off of I-10 and 99! Tile and laminate floors throughout, No Carpet! Spacious living room features a brick fireplace and high ceiling, nice sized secondary bedrooms and 2nd bathroom, granite counter tops. Zoned to acclaimed Katy ISD schools! Close to restaurants, major shopping and entertainment venues. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income