Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated one story 3 bedroom in the Cypressdale subdivision is in Klein School district and features granite counter tops in the kitchen and recently remodeled bathrooms. The large back yard is fenced and there is lots of closet space. Quiet location. Vaulted ceiling in the family room. Available, clean and ready for immediate move in. No Section 8. One small dog case by case.