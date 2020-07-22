3926 Broken Elm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BE THE FIRST TO TOUR THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER-LOT HOME FEATURING A LARGE AIRY GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE FOCAL POINT. KITCHEN OPENS UP TO AN EXTENDED BREAKFAST AREA/FLEX ROOM THAT LEADS TO THE OUTDOOR PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET AND TILED WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. DON'T LET THIS CHARMING HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN SLIP AWAY.Schedule to view and apply at www.Goalproperties.com



MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.