All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3926 Broken Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3926 Broken Elm Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 6:18 PM

3926 Broken Elm Drive

3926 Broken Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3926 Broken Elm Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BE THE FIRST TO TOUR THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER-LOT HOME FEATURING A LARGE AIRY GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE FOCAL POINT. KITCHEN OPENS UP TO AN EXTENDED BREAKFAST AREA/FLEX ROOM THAT LEADS TO THE OUTDOOR PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET AND TILED WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. DON'T LET THIS CHARMING HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN SLIP AWAY.Schedule to view and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off Rent 2nd Month *with approved credit + move in by 12/10/19 + 18 month lease term
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have any available units?
3926 Broken Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have?
Some of 3926 Broken Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 Broken Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Broken Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Broken Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 Broken Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3926 Broken Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3926 Broken Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine