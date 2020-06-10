All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3770 Loverswood Drive

3770 Lovers Wood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Lovers Wood Ln, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Price: $900
Security Deposit: $700
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1152
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Extras:
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Be next to call this property home! It offers a large living room area with cozy fireplace, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator included! Great size bedrooms with more than enough storage space, patio area with extra room for storage, washer and dryer included, and community pool perfect for a hot summer day! All priced to lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have any available units?
3770 Loverswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3770 Loverswood Drive have?
Some of 3770 Loverswood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Loverswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Loverswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Loverswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Loverswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive offer parking?
No, 3770 Loverswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Loverswood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3770 Loverswood Drive has a pool.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3770 Loverswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Loverswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Loverswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Loverswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
