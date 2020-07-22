3607 Bristleleaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room

HURRY! NEW CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT inside the home and out! Come view & bring your best offers. Blocks away from Mayde Creek Park. TONS of space. New owners will love producing fruit trees on property and covered 10x10 backyard patio. Five carpeted bedrooms upstairs w/walk-in closets and 2 master suites. PLUS a game room w/laminate flooring. Large pantry. Island kitchen w/5 burner gas stove and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen. Recent roof & AC! No back neighbors. WOW! This is a must see!! Let this be your new forever home!!!