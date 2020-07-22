All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3607 Bristleleaf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3607 Bristleleaf Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3607 Bristleleaf Dr

3607 Bristleleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3607 Bristleleaf Dr, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
HURRY! NEW CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT inside the home and out! Come view & bring your best offers. Blocks away from Mayde Creek Park. TONS of space. New owners will love producing fruit trees on property and covered 10x10 backyard patio. Five carpeted bedrooms upstairs w/walk-in closets and 2 master suites. PLUS a game room w/laminate flooring. Large pantry. Island kitchen w/5 burner gas stove and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen. Recent roof & AC! No back neighbors. WOW! This is a must see!! Let this be your new forever home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have any available units?
3607 Bristleleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have?
Some of 3607 Bristleleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Bristleleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Bristleleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Bristleleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr offer parking?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3607 Bristleleaf Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine