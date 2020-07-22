HURRY! NEW CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT inside the home and out! Come view & bring your best offers. Blocks away from Mayde Creek Park. TONS of space. New owners will love producing fruit trees on property and covered 10x10 backyard patio. Five carpeted bedrooms upstairs w/walk-in closets and 2 master suites. PLUS a game room w/laminate flooring. Large pantry. Island kitchen w/5 burner gas stove and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen. Recent roof & AC! No back neighbors. WOW! This is a must see!! Let this be your new forever home!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have any available units?
3607 Bristleleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3607 Bristleleaf Dr have?
Some of 3607 Bristleleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Bristleleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Bristleleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.