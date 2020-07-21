3515 South Sam Houston Parkway East

Amenities

South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77047 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 11/22/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. • Experience the Worthing Difference! NOW OPEN! • Complimentary ''grab-n-go'' breakfast & coffee bar • Valet trash, recycling, dry cleaning & housekeeping • Social lounge, conference room, free WiFi • Sports club fitness center & aerobic room with classes • Resort pool w/swim up bar, entertainment grilling area • 10' tray ceilings, double-crown molding, designer colors • Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and island • Mosaic backsplash, 42'' cabinets & stainless appliances • Sunrooms with Juliet balconies, washer & dryer included • Stand-up showers, garden tubs, double vanity sinks [ Published 25-Dec-19 / ID 3279537 ]