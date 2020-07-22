3327 CandlePine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful opportunity to rent in gated Candlelight Park Estates at an unbeatable price. Bright open floor plan with breakfast bar. Like brand new, updated from top to bottom. New roof, new exterior paint, new interior paint, new master bathroom with tub and separate shower, new porcelain tile, new granite countertops, new custom stone backsplash, new light fixtures, recent a/c system (2017), and new carpet. Soaring ceilings with the master down. Award winning Klein schools. Don't miss out on this deal.