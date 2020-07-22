All apartments in Harris County
3327 CandlePine Drive
3327 CandlePine Drive

3327 Candlepine Drive · No Longer Available
3327 Candlepine Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful opportunity to rent in gated Candlelight Park Estates at an unbeatable price. Bright open floor plan with breakfast bar. Like brand new, updated from top to bottom. New roof, new exterior paint, new interior paint, new master bathroom with tub and separate shower, new porcelain tile, new granite countertops, new custom stone backsplash, new light fixtures, recent a/c system (2017), and new carpet. Soaring ceilings with the master down. Award winning Klein schools. Don't miss out on this deal.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have any available units?
3327 CandlePine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3327 CandlePine Drive have?
Some of 3327 CandlePine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 CandlePine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3327 CandlePine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 CandlePine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 CandlePine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3327 CandlePine Drive offers parking.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 CandlePine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have a pool?
No, 3327 CandlePine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3327 CandlePine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 CandlePine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 CandlePine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3327 CandlePine Drive has units with air conditioning.
