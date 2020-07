Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Check out this 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome located in the Villas at Northpark, a gated community. 2 car garage and a fenced backyard with a patio for entertainment. Computer/Office area upstairs. Easy access to I-45 and 1960 Shopping. Neighborhood clubhouse with pool and fitness center. Room sizes are approximate. Call today to schedule your appointment!