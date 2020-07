Amenities

Get ready for Fall in this beautiful Katy home. Enjoy nights by the fireplace in this cozy living room. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and all black appliances. Nice-sized yard for play and covered patio for entertainment. Very well kept. Freshly painted with brand new carpet, hardwood floors, and ceramic tiles. Very quaint neighborhood. House sits near lake where you can relax and feed the ducks. You don't want to miss this! Won't last long.