319 S Cheddington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Ready for immediate move in...Open bright one story 3-2.5-2 w Executive Study. Over sized Kitchen with Island, Gas Cook Top, Tons of Prep and Entertaining space, Granite Counter tops. Executive Study with Built Ins, Engineered Wood Floors. Over sized Formal Dining w Crown Molding and Designer Mirrors. Huge Family Room with Engineered Wood Flooring, Gas Fireplace. Large Master suite with Engineered wood flooring. His & her closets, Relaxing Master Bath with Separate shower and Jacuzzi Tub, Double Sinks. Split floor Plan.Walking distance to community pool and park.. Easy access to I10 and 99..