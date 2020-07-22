All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 S Cheddington Drive

319 Cheddington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

319 Cheddington Dr, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Ready for immediate move in...Open bright one story 3-2.5-2 w Executive Study. Over sized Kitchen with Island, Gas Cook Top, Tons of Prep and Entertaining space, Granite Counter tops. Executive Study with Built Ins, Engineered Wood Floors. Over sized Formal Dining w Crown Molding and Designer Mirrors. Huge Family Room with Engineered Wood Flooring, Gas Fireplace. Large Master suite with Engineered wood flooring. His & her closets, Relaxing Master Bath with Separate shower and Jacuzzi Tub, Double Sinks. Split floor Plan.Walking distance to community pool and park.. Easy access to I10 and 99..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have any available units?
319 S Cheddington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 319 S Cheddington Drive have?
Some of 319 S Cheddington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 S Cheddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 S Cheddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S Cheddington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 S Cheddington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 319 S Cheddington Drive offers parking.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 S Cheddington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 S Cheddington Drive has a pool.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 319 S Cheddington Drive has accessible units.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 S Cheddington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S Cheddington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S Cheddington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
