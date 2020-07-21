All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3131 Patience Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3131 Patience Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

3131 Patience Ave

3131 Patience Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3131 Patience Avenue, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Low-maintenance home in a great area, available today! Light and bright kitchen with beautiful white cabinets and plenty of space for a table the family can gather around. Generously sized dining and family room are perfect for creating memories that will last a lifetime. Spacious bedrooms allow everyone to have their own privacy to retreat to after a long day. Minutes away from major access roads, restaurants, shopping and more gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Be one of the lucky ones to schedule a showing, call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Patience Ave have any available units?
3131 Patience Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3131 Patience Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Patience Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Patience Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Patience Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Patience Ave offer parking?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Patience Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Patience Ave have a pool?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Patience Ave have accessible units?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Patience Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3131 Patience Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3131 Patience Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine