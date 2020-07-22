All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3110 N Houston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3110 N Houston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3110 N Houston Street

3110 North Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3110 North Houston Avenue, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Townhome with Attached Garage in Victory Park- Receive 8 Weeks Free Upfront! High vaulted ceilings and direct street access to the Katy Trail! Located between Victory Park and the Design District, and just minutes from the Uptown and Downtown lifestyle. Variety of floor plans available for studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes and penthouses, featuring some of the most unique amenities in the neighborhood. Including unmatched views and access to the Katy Trail, Plus enjoy local coffee and juice bar, bike shop, dog park, 24 Hour Concierge, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 N Houston Street have any available units?
3110 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3110 N Houston Street have?
Some of 3110 N Houston Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3110 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3110 N Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street offers parking.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 3110 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 N Houston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky
Humble, TX 77396
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine