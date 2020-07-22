3110 N Houston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave Property Amenities 24hr concierge dog park elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand New Townhome with Attached Garage in Victory Park- Receive 8 Weeks Free Upfront! High vaulted ceilings and direct street access to the Katy Trail! Located between Victory Park and the Design District, and just minutes from the Uptown and Downtown lifestyle. Variety of floor plans available for studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes and penthouses, featuring some of the most unique amenities in the neighborhood. Including unmatched views and access to the Katy Trail, Plus enjoy local coffee and juice bar, bike shop, dog park, 24 Hour Concierge, and much more.