3107 Lavender Candle Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:39 AM

3107 Lavender Candle Drive

3107 Lavender Candle Drive
Location

3107 Lavender Candle Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Property is located in a private, gated community! Home features calming gray paint scheme, arched doorways, updated lighting in dining area. Master bedroom is located on first floor. There is also one extra bedroom on the first floor that could be used as an office. Two other bedrooms are located on the second floor, as well as a full bath and a game room/flex-space loft area. Granite counters in kitchen along with Stainless Steel and Black appliances. Flex space in kitchen large enough to put a small China Hutch or study area! Carpet in all bedrooms. There are 2 master walk-in closets, one has access into the bathroom and the other is off of the bedroom. Master bath features a garden tub and a separate shower. Low maintenance back yard area with stone/gravel walkways, knock-out roses and multiple fruit trees!! No grass to maintain in backyard! Brand new refrigerator and top loading washer & dryer! Come see this one today! It won't last long!!

(RLNE5194147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have any available units?
3107 Lavender Candle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have?
Some of 3107 Lavender Candle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Lavender Candle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Lavender Candle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Lavender Candle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive offer parking?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Lavender Candle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Lavender Candle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
