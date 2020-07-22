3107 Lavender Candle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Property is located in a private, gated community! Home features calming gray paint scheme, arched doorways, updated lighting in dining area. Master bedroom is located on first floor. There is also one extra bedroom on the first floor that could be used as an office. Two other bedrooms are located on the second floor, as well as a full bath and a game room/flex-space loft area. Granite counters in kitchen along with Stainless Steel and Black appliances. Flex space in kitchen large enough to put a small China Hutch or study area! Carpet in all bedrooms. There are 2 master walk-in closets, one has access into the bathroom and the other is off of the bedroom. Master bath features a garden tub and a separate shower. Low maintenance back yard area with stone/gravel walkways, knock-out roses and multiple fruit trees!! No grass to maintain in backyard! Brand new refrigerator and top loading washer & dryer! Come see this one today! It won't last long!!



(RLNE5194147)