3107 Candle Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Corporate lease comes fully furnished with all utilities paid! Outstanding home in a quiet gated community! The home has a very spacious, open layout with a kitchen, living room, dining room & breakfast room all open. Living room has large comfortable couches and cable TV. There's an additional study with a couch and smart TV with Netflix (no cable). Master w/king size bed, secondary bedrooms have a full size & queen size bed. Private back yard with lawn maintenance included! Back yard porch w/BBQ grill and plenty of seating space. FULLY STOCKED just bring your clothing!