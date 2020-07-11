All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 303 Champions Colony III.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
303 Champions Colony III
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 Champions Colony III

303 Champions Colony Iii · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

303 Champions Colony Iii, Harris County, TX 77069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Very well cared for 1 story home in Champions Colony III. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath has a large family room with fireplace, built in shelving along with large picture windows looking out to the landscaped patio and yard. Home has nice updates inside and out, wood flooring in family area, plus new carpet in all bedrooms. Attached garage that leads into the nice size utility room. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR remain with lease. Association fees cover front yard, trash and water. Conveniently located to 1960/shopping and lots of dining. Very close to Yeager Elementary School. Don't miss this one, call listing agent for a private tour. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Champions Colony III have any available units?
303 Champions Colony III doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 303 Champions Colony III have?
Some of 303 Champions Colony III's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Champions Colony III currently offering any rent specials?
303 Champions Colony III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Champions Colony III pet-friendly?
No, 303 Champions Colony III is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 303 Champions Colony III offer parking?
Yes, 303 Champions Colony III offers parking.
Does 303 Champions Colony III have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Champions Colony III offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Champions Colony III have a pool?
No, 303 Champions Colony III does not have a pool.
Does 303 Champions Colony III have accessible units?
Yes, 303 Champions Colony III has accessible units.
Does 303 Champions Colony III have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Champions Colony III has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Champions Colony III have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Champions Colony III does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine