303 Champions Colony III

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very well cared for 1 story home in Champions Colony III. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath has a large family room with fireplace, built in shelving along with large picture windows looking out to the landscaped patio and yard. Home has nice updates inside and out, wood flooring in family area, plus new carpet in all bedrooms. Attached garage that leads into the nice size utility room. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR remain with lease. Association fees cover front yard, trash and water. Conveniently located to 1960/shopping and lots of dining. Very close to Yeager Elementary School. Don't miss this one, call listing agent for a private tour. MOVE IN READY!