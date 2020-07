Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful one story home in the Brunswick neighborhood, located right off the beltway and 288. Easily located near the medical center, downtown, and Pearland. Updated kitchen, with granite counter tops, tile living room and dinner room. Large master bathroom and double sink bath. Plenty of closet and storage space. Covered patio and large backyard. Come view today. Interior, Exterior, Utilities and Additional Information