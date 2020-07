Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Large 3/2 South Acres Home Right Next to 288 and Beltway 8 - Don't pass on this newly refinished 3/2 just minutes away from Beltway 8 and 288. A lovely one story home that has been freshly painted, hardwood flooring, steam cleaned carpet, appliances and a refrigerator included. With a traditional split plan you won't have trouble entertaining guests while also having breathing room for your family. Take a look before your new home passes!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5118337)