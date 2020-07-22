Amenities

Welcome home to 2757 Maybrook Hollow Lane located in Brunswick Meadows community! This stunning home has lovely curb appeal, a well-manicured lawn, beautiful landscaping, and a double wide driveway! Featuring an open floor plan with large rooms, gorgeous flooring and finishes throughout, an incredible kitchen, spacious rooms, large yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, and 1,423 sqft to enjoy! With a fenced in, large backyard and garage! This is the perfect place to call home - schedule your showing to see this beauty today!