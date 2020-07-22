Available 11/01/19 Corner home in unflooded Katy - Property Id: 156776
This house did not flood. Very well kept property in very nice area with beautiful oaks and growing orange trees in a spectacular backyard with a small porch. Ample living room and a huge storage above the garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156776p Property Id 156776
(RLNE5154851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have any available units?
2703 Silk Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have?
Some of 2703 Silk Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Silk Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Silk Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Silk Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Silk Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Silk Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Silk Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 2703 Silk Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 2703 Silk Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Silk Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Silk Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Silk Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.