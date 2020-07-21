All apartments in Harris County
25330 Barmby Drive

25330 Barmby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25330 Barmby Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Vacant, clean and ready for you! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced back yard and large patio out back and a storage shed. House has nice tile in kitchen and dining/breakfast area and the rest of the house has hand scraped Amish oak floors (so no pets)! Kitchen includes gas range and fridge. Master bath features Garden Tub plus tile surrounds glass-enclosed shower. 2" blinds throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus a sprinkler and alarm system. Alarm system is owned, but tenant will have to pay service fee if desired. Electric washer and dryer & fridge stay. Application fee will be paid online via Smart Move for credit and background checks. The Landlord will send the link to the applicant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25330 Barmby Drive have any available units?
25330 Barmby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 25330 Barmby Drive have?
Some of 25330 Barmby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25330 Barmby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25330 Barmby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25330 Barmby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25330 Barmby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25330 Barmby Drive offers parking.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25330 Barmby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive have a pool?
No, 25330 Barmby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive have accessible units?
No, 25330 Barmby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25330 Barmby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25330 Barmby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25330 Barmby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
