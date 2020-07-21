25330 Barmby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking

Vacant, clean and ready for you! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced back yard and large patio out back and a storage shed. House has nice tile in kitchen and dining/breakfast area and the rest of the house has hand scraped Amish oak floors (so no pets)! Kitchen includes gas range and fridge. Master bath features Garden Tub plus tile surrounds glass-enclosed shower. 2" blinds throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus a sprinkler and alarm system. Alarm system is owned, but tenant will have to pay service fee if desired. Electric washer and dryer & fridge stay. Application fee will be paid online via Smart Move for credit and background checks. The Landlord will send the link to the applicant(s).