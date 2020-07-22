Amenities

24710 Forest Canopy Dr. Available 10/07/19 Awesome 1-story home in Lakecrest Forest! - Premium updated 1-story home on a cul-de-sac lot in highly sought after Lakecrest Forest zoned to acclaimed Katy Schools! Brand new rich laminate flooring throughout all living areas! Home opens to formal dining, Large open kitchen featuring gas cooking, luxurious Granite countertops, and stainless side-by-side refrigerator included! Kitchen overlooks large living area with soaring ceilings and entertainment niche that leads out to your ample backyard with covered patio! Split floorplan with grand Master Suite featuring bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower, and expansive walk in closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms along with study with double french doors complete this fantastic home! Make your appointment today!



