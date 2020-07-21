All apartments in Harris County
24323 Palo Dura Dr
24323 Palo Dura Drive · No Longer Available
24323 Palo Dura Drive, Harris County, TX 77447

Home For Rent In TX: Hockley 77447 Palo Dura 3BR - This single-family house is a 1-storey gorgeous red brick home that's part of Cypresswood Trails subdivision within the 77447 zip of Hockley city. It's a 3-bedroom and 2-bath home with an elegant breakfast room and formal dining area. It's within Tomball/Cypress area and part of Waller school district. Near this home are a couple of cafes, shopping places, and restaurants. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can!

(RLNE4637736)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have any available units?
24323 Palo Dura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24323 Palo Dura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24323 Palo Dura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24323 Palo Dura Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr offer parking?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have a pool?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have accessible units?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24323 Palo Dura Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24323 Palo Dura Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
