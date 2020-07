Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub range

THE WONDERFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS LOOKING FOR A NEW FAMILY IT IS IN GREAT SHAPE AND VERY CLEAN. TILE IN THE FOYER,LIVING, KIT., BRK.,DIN. UTILITY ROOM AND ALL BATHROOM. TILE SURROUND ON FIREPLACE AND BACKSPLASH, 42'' CAB. FRONT STORM DOOR ALONG WITH LEAD GLASS DOOR, FRENCH DR OFF DINING ROOM,ART NICH,MAS BATH HAS DBL SINK SEP SHOWER & GARDEN TUB SPRINKLER SYSTEM IN FRONT AND SIDES