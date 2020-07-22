All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

23831 Norton House Ln

23831 Norton House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23831 Norton House Lane, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in Williamsburg Parish, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! - Katy ISD - MUST see 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage in Katy ISD. Ready for immediate move-in! Many attractive updates including new roof, new ceramic flooring in common areas, laminate wood floors, fresh carpet and paint. This gem opens up to the spacious living area with a cozy fire place to enjoy these chilly Texas nights! This open concept features a formal dining area that is right next to the large island kitchen with refrigerator, plenty of cabinet space, and an adjacent breakfast room with breakfast bar! The large master suite is off of the main living area and boasts a huge walk-in closet, master bath retreat with separate shower and garden tub, and dual vanity sinks. Enjoy the covered patio, nice sized fenced yard, sprinkler system and much more! Washer and dryer stay!

(RLNE3867447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23831 Norton House Ln have any available units?
23831 Norton House Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 23831 Norton House Ln have?
Some of 23831 Norton House Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23831 Norton House Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23831 Norton House Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23831 Norton House Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23831 Norton House Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23831 Norton House Ln offers parking.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23831 Norton House Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln have a pool?
Yes, 23831 Norton House Ln has a pool.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln have accessible units?
No, 23831 Norton House Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23831 Norton House Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23831 Norton House Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23831 Norton House Ln has units with air conditioning.
