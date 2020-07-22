23831 Norton House Ln

Amenities

Great home in Williamsburg Parish, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! - Katy ISD - MUST see 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage in Katy ISD. Ready for immediate move-in! Many attractive updates including new roof, new ceramic flooring in common areas, laminate wood floors, fresh carpet and paint. This gem opens up to the spacious living area with a cozy fire place to enjoy these chilly Texas nights! This open concept features a formal dining area that is right next to the large island kitchen with refrigerator, plenty of cabinet space, and an adjacent breakfast room with breakfast bar! The large master suite is off of the main living area and boasts a huge walk-in closet, master bath retreat with separate shower and garden tub, and dual vanity sinks. Enjoy the covered patio, nice sized fenced yard, sprinkler system and much more! Washer and dryer stay!



(RLNE3867447)