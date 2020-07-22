23511 LEGACY OAK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS PREMIUM RENTAL IN HIGHLY DESIRED KATY ISD IS MOVE-IN READY! Welcome to Morton Creek Ranch, a prime location with great access to 99/Grand Parkway & I-10, home to Katy ISD's newest elementary school, Leonard Elementary! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you...freshly painted...easy care floors with wood laminate floors in the Family Room & Dining Room, ceramic tile in the Entry, Kitchen, Breakfast Room and baths. Upstairs Game Room! Refrigerator, washer & and dryer included! First American Home Warranty makes repairs/service calls easy...ceiling fans in all rooms. Insulated windows and Tech Shield radiant barrier lower your energy costs. Income and Rental History are primary qualifications; less than perfect credit will be considered. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Download the online application and CALL TODAY for a private tour.