All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 23511 LEGACY OAK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
23511 LEGACY OAK Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:50 PM

23511 LEGACY OAK Street

23511 Legacy Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23511 Legacy Oak Street, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS PREMIUM RENTAL IN HIGHLY DESIRED KATY ISD IS MOVE-IN READY! Welcome to Morton Creek Ranch, a prime location with great access to 99/Grand Parkway & I-10, home to Katy ISD's newest elementary school, Leonard Elementary! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you...freshly painted...easy care floors with wood laminate floors in the Family Room & Dining Room, ceramic tile in the Entry, Kitchen, Breakfast Room and baths. Upstairs Game Room! Refrigerator, washer & and dryer included! First American Home Warranty makes repairs/service calls easy...ceiling fans in all rooms. Insulated windows and Tech Shield radiant barrier lower your energy costs. Income and Rental History are primary qualifications; less than perfect credit will be considered. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Download the online application and CALL TODAY for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have any available units?
23511 LEGACY OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have?
Some of 23511 LEGACY OAK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23511 LEGACY OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
23511 LEGACY OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23511 LEGACY OAK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street is pet friendly.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street offers parking.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have a pool?
No, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have accessible units?
Yes, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street has accessible units.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23511 LEGACY OAK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23511 LEGACY OAK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln
Webster, TX 77598
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Park at Fairmont
6060 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine