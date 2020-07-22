All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 Vinemead Court

2331 Vinemead Court · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Vinemead Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3 full and 1 half bath home in the gated community of Lakes of Buckingham! Elevated ceiling, gleaming wood flooring and lovely chandelier greet you on entry! Formal dining room offers crown molding, chair rail molding, recessed lighting and chandelier. Travertine wall at breakfast bar, open kitchen, granite counters, oversized island and 2 walk-in pantries! Spacious den features beautiful gas log fireplace, soaring ceiling and gleaming wood flooring! Huge master retreat offers recessed ceiling, crown molding, gleaming wood flooring and sitting area! Elegant master bathroom offers Jacuzzi tub, large walk in shower, dual sinks and vanities! Spacious secondary bedrooms and gameroom up! 3 car garage with epoxy flooring, shelving and workbench. Salt water pool & spa surrounded by tropical lush landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Vinemead Court have any available units?
2331 Vinemead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2331 Vinemead Court have?
Some of 2331 Vinemead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Vinemead Court currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Vinemead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Vinemead Court pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Vinemead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Vinemead Court offers parking.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Vinemead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court have a pool?
Yes, 2331 Vinemead Court has a pool.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2331 Vinemead Court has accessible units.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Vinemead Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 Vinemead Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 Vinemead Court does not have units with air conditioning.
