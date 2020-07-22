2331 Vinemead Court

Amenities

Welcome this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3 full and 1 half bath home in the gated community of Lakes of Buckingham! Elevated ceiling, gleaming wood flooring and lovely chandelier greet you on entry! Formal dining room offers crown molding, chair rail molding, recessed lighting and chandelier. Travertine wall at breakfast bar, open kitchen, granite counters, oversized island and 2 walk-in pantries! Spacious den features beautiful gas log fireplace, soaring ceiling and gleaming wood flooring! Huge master retreat offers recessed ceiling, crown molding, gleaming wood flooring and sitting area! Elegant master bathroom offers Jacuzzi tub, large walk in shower, dual sinks and vanities! Spacious secondary bedrooms and gameroom up! 3 car garage with epoxy flooring, shelving and workbench. Salt water pool & spa surrounded by tropical lush landscaping!