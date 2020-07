Amenities

Adorable one story four bedroom home! In the beautiful established Cimarron neighbor hood with nice big trees walking distance to the elementary school. This home has a nice formal dining area with laminate wood flooring, chair rail, and Crown Molding. Great size living room with wood burning fireplace for those cold evenings. Nice size master that looks out to the beautiful back yard with pergola covered patio.