22522 Heather Way Court

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1575

Security Deposit: $1375

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2579

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.



Extras: Don't miss the opportunity to make this recently renovated property your next home! You'll love its spacious living room filled with natural light and the lovely fireplace it features. The big and open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and plenty of granite countertop space. Fresh paint and recently installed floors throughout the house. 4 Big sized bedrooms all with cozy carpet floors. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves! 2.5 roomy baths, dual sinks in master, with tub and shower. Lots of cabinets and storage throughout the house. Washer, dryer, fridge, are included!! Stainless steel appliances and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.