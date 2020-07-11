All apartments in Harris County
22522 Heather Way Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:16 PM

22522 Heather Way Court

22522 Heather Way Court · No Longer Available
Location

22522 Heather Way Court, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1575
Security Deposit: $1375
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2579
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

Extras: Don't miss the opportunity to make this recently renovated property your next home! You'll love its spacious living room filled with natural light and the lovely fireplace it features. The big and open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and plenty of granite countertop space. Fresh paint and recently installed floors throughout the house. 4 Big sized bedrooms all with cozy carpet floors. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves! 2.5 roomy baths, dual sinks in master, with tub and shower. Lots of cabinets and storage throughout the house. Washer, dryer, fridge, are included!! Stainless steel appliances and more! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.691
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

