Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:29 AM

22327 Bucktrout Lane

22327 Bucktrout Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22327 Bucktrout Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Traditional home with pool available in Williamsburg Settlement. Pool and lawn maintenance provided! Bathrooms updated with new sinks, faucets, and granite countertops. Granite countertops in kitchen; washer, dryer, and fridge can stay. 3 car tandem garage. Large gameroom, half bath, and 2 additional rooms above garage with balcony overlooking backyard pool. No back neighbors. 1 bedroom down/3 beds up in main home. Carpets cleaned and stretched. A/C serviced in 2019. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Walking distance to neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have any available units?
22327 Bucktrout Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have?
Some of 22327 Bucktrout Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22327 Bucktrout Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22327 Bucktrout Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22327 Bucktrout Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane offers parking.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane has a pool.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have accessible units?
No, 22327 Bucktrout Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22327 Bucktrout Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22327 Bucktrout Lane has units with air conditioning.
