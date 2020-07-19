22327 Bucktrout Lane

Amenities

Traditional home with pool available in Williamsburg Settlement. Pool and lawn maintenance provided! Bathrooms updated with new sinks, faucets, and granite countertops. Granite countertops in kitchen; washer, dryer, and fridge can stay. 3 car tandem garage. Large gameroom, half bath, and 2 additional rooms above garage with balcony overlooking backyard pool. No back neighbors. 1 bedroom down/3 beds up in main home. Carpets cleaned and stretched. A/C serviced in 2019. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Walking distance to neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts.