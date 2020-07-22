22306 Fincastle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to this spacious and bright home located in the West Memorial subdivision near I-10 and the Grand Parkway. You are going to love the wood floors, the large flex room, and extended covered patio that is perfect for relaxing or outdoor cooking. The master bedroom is spacious enough for a full bedroom suite and a sitting area, plus more. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and park. Premier shopping, dining, and entertainment at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is just 4 miles away. This home also comes with a refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer included in the rental price. Schedule your showing today!