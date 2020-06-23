21735 Greenham Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3/2 brick home in Spring with easy access to Grand Parkway and I45. Original wood floors, tile and new carpet! Brick, wood burning fireplace in the living room, formal dining and kitchen with breakfast bar. Large bedrooms; a built in desk with a bookcase in one room and a fenced in spacious yard. New paint, A/C & heating system, new fans and lighting fixtures, new stove and stove overhead. Storage in backyard available for use! Neighborhood has a playground and swimming pool! Close to major shopping, restaurants, parks and zoned to Klein ISD. *NO SECTION 8 *PETS CASE BY CASE $250 non refundable pet deposit for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets. One time $100 admin fee