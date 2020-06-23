All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 5:32 PM

21735 Greenham Drive

21735 Greenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21735 Greenham Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 brick home in Spring with easy access to Grand Parkway and I45. Original wood floors, tile and new carpet! Brick, wood burning fireplace in the living room, formal dining and kitchen with breakfast bar. Large bedrooms; a built in desk with a bookcase in one room and a fenced in spacious yard. New paint, A/C & heating system, new fans and lighting fixtures, new stove and stove overhead. Storage in backyard available for use! Neighborhood has a playground and swimming pool! Close to major shopping, restaurants, parks and zoned to Klein ISD. *NO SECTION 8 *PETS CASE BY CASE $250 non refundable pet deposit for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets. One time $100 admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21735 Greenham Drive have any available units?
21735 Greenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21735 Greenham Drive have?
Some of 21735 Greenham Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21735 Greenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21735 Greenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21735 Greenham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21735 Greenham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive offer parking?
No, 21735 Greenham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21735 Greenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21735 Greenham Drive has a pool.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 21735 Greenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21735 Greenham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21735 Greenham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21735 Greenham Drive has units with air conditioning.
