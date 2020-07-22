All apartments in Harris County
21714 Chanas Court - N

21714 Chanas Court · No Longer Available
Location

21714 Chanas Court, Harris County, TX 77388

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - GREAT 1 Story in a Cul-De-Sac! All Tile Throughout Living Areas and BRAND NEW CARPET in all Bedrooms!! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT! Home Features Formal Dining Room, 9' Breakfast Bar, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL & BLACK APPLIANCES! Master features 2 walk in closets and an extra linen closet in the bathroom! Washer, Dryer, and Fridge INCLUDED!!! Large Shade Oak Tree in front yard has just been trimmed!! Great covered back porch area to relax on, too! What more could you want? Look no further! WELCOME HOME! Make your showing appointment today!!

(RLNE5572200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have any available units?
21714 Chanas Court - N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21714 Chanas Court - N have?
Some of 21714 Chanas Court - N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21714 Chanas Court - N currently offering any rent specials?
21714 Chanas Court - N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21714 Chanas Court - N pet-friendly?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N offer parking?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N does not offer parking.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21714 Chanas Court - N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have a pool?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N does not have a pool.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have accessible units?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N does not have accessible units.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have units with dishwashers?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21714 Chanas Court - N have units with air conditioning?
No, 21714 Chanas Court - N does not have units with air conditioning.
