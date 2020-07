Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

This one is ready for immediate move-in. Great 2-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet street in Memorial Parkway. Tile floors in all social areas. Versatile floor plan offers 2 living spaces that can be used as a sitting room, game room, dining, etc. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, gas range, and granite countertops. A large backyard with no backyard neighbors is great for kids and/or pets. Within walking distance to amazing Katy ISD schools. Come check it out today!