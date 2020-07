Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home with 2 master bedrooms-one upstairs and one down! There are 2 additional bedrooms (4 total), HUGE gameroom, loft-style study, large kitchen with gas cooktop, formal dining, spacious den, and large backyard! Home is located on a cul-de-sac street with the neighborhood park,tennis courts and pool at end of the block! Conveniently located to 99, I-10,1093, La Centerra and other shopping . Fantastic KISD schools. REFRIGERATOR AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!!