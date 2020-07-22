21335 Gable Meadows Ln

Amenities
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story home. Formal living room. Island kitchen open to dining and family room. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Popular Klein school district. Convenient to area shopping. This home comes with a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, also with washer and dryer, garage, air-conditioner, gas heating system and a beautiful fireplace.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
