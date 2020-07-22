All apartments in Harris County
21335 Gable Meadows Ln

21335 Gable Meadows Lane
Location

21335 Gable Meadows Lane, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story home. Formal living room. Island kitchen open to dining and family room. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Popular Klein school district. Convenient to area shopping. This home comes with a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, also with washer and dryer, garage, air-conditioner, gas heating system and a beautiful fireplace.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5660745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

