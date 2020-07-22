21335 Gable Meadows Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story home. Formal living room. Island kitchen open to dining and family room. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Popular Klein school district. Convenient to area shopping. This home comes with a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, also with washer and dryer, garage, air-conditioner, gas heating system and a beautiful fireplace.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



