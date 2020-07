Amenities

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2.5/2 home sits on a gorgeous corner lot across the street from a park. Features include: Wood floors downstairs, island kitchen with granite, custom back splash, SS appliances, new stone fireplace surround,and sprinkler system. Both Master Spa Like Bath and Secondary bath have been updated. Lovely back yard with large deck, beautiful trees and plenty of grass leftover! Home comes with Refrig, washer and dryer