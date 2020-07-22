20602 Ibis Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

The most popular 1 story floor plan located on a corner lot at Cypresswood Point. 4 beds with 3 full baths (added 1 full bath), spacious living area and master bedroom with privacy, 2 bedrooms and a separate 3rd bedroom on each side of the house. Kitchen with all granite counter, like new stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. Added feature - covered patio offers shed for outdoor activities/BBQ. Corner lot with no neighbor and extra green space on the side. Full sprinkler system. 3 MINS TO AIRPORT. This home will go fast, make an appointment now!