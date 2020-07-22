All apartments in Harris County
20602 Ibis Pond Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:01 AM

20602 Ibis Pond · No Longer Available
Location

20602 Ibis Pond, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The most popular 1 story floor plan located on a corner lot at Cypresswood Point. 4 beds with 3 full baths (added 1 full bath), spacious living area and master bedroom with privacy, 2 bedrooms and a separate 3rd bedroom on each side of the house. Kitchen with all granite counter, like new stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. Added feature - covered patio offers shed for outdoor activities/BBQ. Corner lot with no neighbor and extra green space on the side. Full sprinkler system. 3 MINS TO AIRPORT. This home will go fast, make an appointment now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have any available units?
20602 Ibis Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have?
Some of 20602 Ibis Pond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20602 Ibis Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20602 Ibis Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20602 Ibis Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane has accessible units.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20602 Ibis Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20602 Ibis Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
