20510 Indian Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Priced to leased! JUST LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN! GREAT CINCO RANCH ONE STORY, COMPLETELY RENOVATED after Harvey Flooding. IS A MUST SEE! come and see ur home! STEP IN TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH NEW FLOORING, NEW CARPET, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BEAUTIFUL BACKSPLASH WITH POT FILLER FAUCET, NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER,NEW JACUZZI, NEW ALL GLASS STANDING SHOWER, NEW DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER, NICE BACK COVER PATIO, CUT OFF SENSOR FOR SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE. THIS HOME IS SURROUNDED BY PARKS, AREA SWIMMING POOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET, CINCO RANCH AMENITIES. Minutes to TOLL RD AND FREEWAYS..Easy access!