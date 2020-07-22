20439 Louetta Crossing Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Tastefully updated, spacious 3-4BD/2BA home on prime corner lot in Louetta Glen. Archway details, formal dining/study, kitchen has 42 cabinets and breakfast bar, family room w/fireplace, expansive master suite includes sitting area that can be used as exercise room, home office or nursery, dual sink bath w/separate tub, two walk-in closets. Gorgeous new laminate wood floors in bedrooms and dining, ceramic tile throughout (no carpet!); freshly painted, 2 faux wood blinds, new fixtures, open floor plan w/dining area...great for entertaining. Easy access to major highways, shopping and entertainment in coveted Klein ISD. This updated home will not last!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



