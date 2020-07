Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Home is ready and available now! This beautiful home is a new construction home and hardly lived in. It features four spacious bedrooms downstairs, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a dining room space with a breakfast area, game room, and an oversized yard ready for entertainment. Home will also include washer and dryer available. Zoned to the highly acclaimed Katy ISD. Call and schedule your showing now!