2007 Botany Bay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after gated community in the Lakes of Buckingham. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Living room enjoys lots of fresh sunlight from two front windows that anchor the marble fireplace. Open kitchen has island kitchen, ample granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stay. Enjoy your master bedroom on first floor with spacious walk-in closet and on suite. The living and kitchen are flooded with an abundance of light. Upstairs features a large game room and four additional bedrooms with two full bathrooms.