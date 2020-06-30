All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2007 Botany Bay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2007 Botany Bay Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2007 Botany Bay Lane

2007 Botany Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2007 Botany Bay Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after gated community in the Lakes of Buckingham. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Living room enjoys lots of fresh sunlight from two front windows that anchor the marble fireplace. Open kitchen has island kitchen, ample granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stay. Enjoy your master bedroom on first floor with spacious walk-in closet and on suite. The living and kitchen are flooded with an abundance of light. Upstairs features a large game room and four additional bedrooms with two full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have any available units?
2007 Botany Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have?
Some of 2007 Botany Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Botany Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Botany Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Botany Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Botany Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Botany Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Botany Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have a pool?
No, 2007 Botany Bay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Botany Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Botany Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Botany Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Botany Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd
Friendswood, TX 77546
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine