Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
19526 Sandy Woods
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:30 PM

19526 Sandy Woods

19526 Sandy Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19526 Sandy Woods Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FANTASTIC two story in an excellent neighborhood! Great home for a nice family, this home offers an open floor plan, beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, breakfast bar, dining area, and a warm and cozy fireplace. Tile floors throughout the first floor. Upstairs offers NEW CARPET and features a game room, large master and secondary rooms. The kiddos can utilize the gate in the backyard to walk to the elementary school. Hurry today to see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19526 Sandy Woods have any available units?
19526 Sandy Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19526 Sandy Woods have?
Some of 19526 Sandy Woods's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19526 Sandy Woods currently offering any rent specials?
19526 Sandy Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19526 Sandy Woods pet-friendly?
No, 19526 Sandy Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods offer parking?
Yes, 19526 Sandy Woods offers parking.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19526 Sandy Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods have a pool?
No, 19526 Sandy Woods does not have a pool.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods have accessible units?
No, 19526 Sandy Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19526 Sandy Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 19526 Sandy Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 19526 Sandy Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
