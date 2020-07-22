19526 Sandy Woods

Amenities
FANTASTIC two story in an excellent neighborhood! Great home for a nice family, this home offers an open floor plan, beautiful updated kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, breakfast bar, dining area, and a warm and cozy fireplace. Tile floors throughout the first floor. Upstairs offers NEW CARPET and features a game room, large master and secondary rooms. The kiddos can utilize the gate in the backyard to walk to the elementary school. Hurry today to see this lovely home!