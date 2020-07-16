All apartments in Harris County
19210 Dillsbury Court

19210 Dillsbury Court · No Longer Available
19210 Dillsbury Court, Harris County, TX 77449

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Spacious single-family home in Katy, TX - Property Id: 99012

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home located between I-10 and Highway 290 plus easy access to 99 Grand Parkway. Fantastic tile in Master bedroom with vanity bathroom, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Spacious living room opens to lovely kitchen, dining and breakfast area. Washer and dryer included (if needed). Overhead storage in garage. Lawn mowing covered by landlord. Zoned to: Jowell Elementary (PK-5), Kahla Middle (6-8) and Cypress Springs High (9-12). Pet deposit $200 (if applicable)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99012
Property Id 99012

(RLNE4688225)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have any available units?
19210 Dillsbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19210 Dillsbury Court have?
Some of 19210 Dillsbury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19210 Dillsbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
19210 Dillsbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19210 Dillsbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19210 Dillsbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 19210 Dillsbury Court offers parking.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19210 Dillsbury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have a pool?
No, 19210 Dillsbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have accessible units?
No, 19210 Dillsbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19210 Dillsbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19210 Dillsbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19210 Dillsbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
