19210 Dillsbury Court

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious single-family home in Katy, TX - Property Id: 99012



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home located between I-10 and Highway 290 plus easy access to 99 Grand Parkway. Fantastic tile in Master bedroom with vanity bathroom, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Spacious living room opens to lovely kitchen, dining and breakfast area. Washer and dryer included (if needed). Overhead storage in garage. Lawn mowing covered by landlord. Zoned to: Jowell Elementary (PK-5), Kahla Middle (6-8) and Cypress Springs High (9-12). Pet deposit $200 (if applicable)

