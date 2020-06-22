All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1910 Emerson Ridge Drive

1910 Emerson Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Emerson Ridge Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! You will welcome your new short commute because this adorable home is near it all! Minutes from Springwoods Village Shopping Center, The Woodlands Mall, I-45, & The Hardy Toll Road. Located in the highly sought after community of Hannover Springs, you can enjoy all the conveniences of one story living! The home is freshly painted and move-in ready. NO FLOODING! The open floor plan allows plenty of natural light into the home. The heart of the home is welcoming. Amazing kitchen w/lots of storage, kitchen island, & gas range! The master bedroom is large and private. It's a home you really must see for yourself to appreciate all it has to offer! Call today to schedule your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have any available units?
1910 Emerson Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Emerson Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Emerson Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
