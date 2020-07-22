All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:27 AM

19030 Brownstone Mills Drive

19030 Brownstone Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19030 Brownstone Mills Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267dad607e ---- Come and see this wonderful two story home on a large corner lot! All tile downstairs, making cleaning a breeze! Updated paint and previously updated carpet throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs with a nice sized game room. Fenced back yard and garage! Fridge included. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fridge Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have any available units?
19030 Brownstone Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have?
Some of 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19030 Brownstone Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive offers parking.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19030 Brownstone Mills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
