19030 Brownstone Mills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267dad607e ---- Come and see this wonderful two story home on a large corner lot! All tile downstairs, making cleaning a breeze! Updated paint and previously updated carpet throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs with a nice sized game room. Fenced back yard and garage! Fridge included. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fridge Included