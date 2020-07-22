Amenities

18631 Crystal Cascade Lane is an immaculately maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Spring community of Twin Falls. Covered front and back porches accommodate our love of outdoor living in Texas! The back covered porch has a ceiling fan and a tree-lined back drop with no back neighbors. Fully sprinkled front and back. Large cook's kitchen / breakfast space with Granite countertops, handsome cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Tile throughout first floor except in master suite, which looks to the back yard and has double sinks, jetted tub and over-sized shower. Formal dining room. Large family room with fireplace. Half bath on the first floor for guest convenience. 3 large bedrooms and a spacious gameroom on the second floor. New interior Plantation Shutters. Fresh interior paint, recent gutters added and exterior power washing completed recently. Immaculately maintained. Zoned a/c unit. No back neighbors!