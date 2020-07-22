All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:01 PM

18631 Crystal Cascade Lane

18631 Crystal Cascade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18631 Crystal Cascade Lane, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
18631 Crystal Cascade Lane is an immaculately maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Spring community of Twin Falls. Covered front and back porches accommodate our love of outdoor living in Texas! The back covered porch has a ceiling fan and a tree-lined back drop with no back neighbors. Fully sprinkled front and back. Large cook's kitchen / breakfast space with Granite countertops, handsome cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Tile throughout first floor except in master suite, which looks to the back yard and has double sinks, jetted tub and over-sized shower. Formal dining room. Large family room with fireplace. Half bath on the first floor for guest convenience. 3 large bedrooms and a spacious gameroom on the second floor. New interior Plantation Shutters. Fresh interior paint, recent gutters added and exterior power washing completed recently. Immaculately maintained. Zoned a/c unit. No back neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have any available units?
18631 Crystal Cascade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have?
Some of 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18631 Crystal Cascade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane offers parking.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have a pool?
No, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane has accessible units.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18631 Crystal Cascade Lane has units with air conditioning.
